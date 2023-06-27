Iran envoy considers EU sanctions short-sighted actions

In a Tuesday tweet, Abbas Bagherpour reacted to the new EU sanctions against Iran on the pretext of human rights and called the move "another futile attempt."

He further wrote that there is no mention of human rights violators such as the US, the Israeli apartheid regime or Europeans who have committed disgusting crimes, on the EU's so-called human rights list.

"Politicization of human rights for short-sighted objectives is so vivid", he added.

Earlier on Monday, European Union Council imposed its ninth package of sanctions against seven officials and judicial officers of Iran with baseless claims of human rights violations.

SKH/IRN85152950