5 detained in plot to export raradioactiv caesium-137 abroad

The Russian Federal Security Service said that those suspected of trying to smuggle cesium-137 out of the country to discredit Russia had been arrested and are confessing. A case was opened on the illegal handling and smuggling of radioactive substances, Sputnik reported.

"The Russian Federation's Federal Security Service, with the support of the Russian Interior Ministry, has detained five members of an organized crime group acting under the coordination of a citizen of Ukraine... The criminals, acting in the interests of a foreign customer, took steps to acquire 1kg of the cesium-137 isotope for $3.5 million to smuggle the radioactive substance from the Russian Federation to somewhere abroad for use to the detriment of Russian interests during the special military operation," the statement said.

The radioisotope cesium-137 is used in gamma-fetoscopy, in inspection and control complexes, in measuring equipment, for radiation sterilization of food, medicines, and drugs, and in radiotherapy for the treatment of malignant tumors.

At the same time, radioactive cesium is one of the most important so-called dose-forming radionuclides - products of uranium and plutonium fission. It poses a great danger if ingested by humans.

According to experts, cesium-137 can be used to make a "dirty bomb".

RHM/PR