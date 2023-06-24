  1. Politics
Jun 24, 2023, 10:10 AM

Russian envoy:

Russia 'categorically rejects' claims about using Iran's UAVs

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia affirmed on Friday that Russia rejects allegations by Western states that it has been using Iranian drones in Ukraine.

"This is not the first time that we are hearing allegations about us using Iranian drones in Ukraine. We categorically rejected these baseless allegations," Nebenzia stressed.

The Russian diplomat said his country hopes the UN Secretariat will not yield to pressure from certain member states regarding allegations that Russia is using Iranian drones in Ukraine.

"We expect the Secretariat to strictly abide by its mandate and not to yield to pressure exerted by some states," he said.

Ukraine and its Western allies have long been accusing Iran of supplying drones to Russia in the midst of the war. However, Iranian and Russian officials have repeatedly slammed the allegations as false.

