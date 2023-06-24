Unilateral sanctions hamper women’s empowerment

Khadijeh Karimi made the remarks on Friday at the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls in the Swiss city of Geneva.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes in the inherent dignity of women, and articles 20 and 21 of the Iranian Constitution emphasize the equality of all men and women,” she noted.

Karimi also rebuked the removal of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), lamenting that the move was a clear example of discrimination against women, especially Iranian women.

She added that the Islamic Republic of Iran, regardless of such blatant and unlawful discrimination, has pursued the empowerment of women and girls with greater momentum and seriousness.

Iranian officials maintain that the country is committed to empowering women and promoting their rights despite the hurdles created by the illegal US sanctions.

Speaking at a UN Security Council debate on women, peace and security on March 8, Zahra Ershadi, Iran’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said Tehran acknowledges that there is always room for improvement in terms of protecting and promoting women’s rights.

“We continue to work to empower Iranian women and girls and to ensure that their rights are upheld while actively taking into account the concerns voiced by our women and girls. This is one of our top priorities, and we’ll endeavor to make progress in it,” she said.

“Despite facing challenges, such as the inhumane unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States, Iran remains committed to promoting women’s rights and has made significant progress in empowering women.”

MNA/PressTV