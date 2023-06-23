Israel on decline on military front, occupied lands: Haniyeh

Ismail Haniyeh made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Press TV on Thursday, saying resistance is not to stop as “new leaders are born.”

Resistance, he added, is the only option for the Palestinian people against the occupying regime of Israel which, he said, is facing a deep division.

Haniyeh said the meeting of Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders in Tehran this week was a special development for the Palestinian resistance.

He said relations between Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah are “very good,” adding there needs to be a united front against Israel.

The Palestinian official paid tribute to Iran’s legendary anti-terror commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, calling him a focal personality in supporting Palestine, who played a key role in creating a resistance front against the Israeli regime.

He said the Palestinian people have shown Israel’s relentless atrocities will only strengthen their resolve.

Haniyeh also said Palestinians are united in their battle against the Israeli regime.

He said during Israel’s recent war on Gaza, the armed wing of Hamas was at the forefront of battle and offered all the facilities at its disposal to the Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

Haniyeh further said the Israeli regime is on the decline both on the military front and within the occupied territories.

He said Israel was in 1982 at the heart of the Lebanese capital Beirut, but now the regime’s forces dare not even cross the border with Gaza or enter Palestinian cities when people are on the streets.

The Palestinian official said divisions are rife within the Israeli entity and most Israelis are worried about their future in the occupied territories.

