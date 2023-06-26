Palestinian Resistance conducts new missile test in Gaza

According to the Palestinian media, the missile test was conducted to strengthen the military power and missile strength of the Resistance groups.

The Palestinian media's report added that the missile launch was within the framework of Resistance groups' preparation for any future battles with the Zionist enemy.

The rockets were launched toward the waters to the west of besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the report, the Palestinian Resistance groups fired several rockets from the Gaza coast toward the sea.

Another goal of the missile test was to increase the precision of Resistance groups' missiles in preparation for any possible aggression by the Zionist Israeli regime against Gaza.

MNA/5820580