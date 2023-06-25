  1. World
Jun 25, 2023, 11:50 AM

In past day;

Resistance forces conduct 19 anti-Zionist operations

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Palestinian Resistance fighters carried out 19 operations against the Zionists in the West Bank and al-Quds during the past 24 hours.

Resistance forces targeted an Israeli regime's military patrol with bullets in the south of Jenin on Sunday.

Following the operation, the Zionist military dispatched a large number of its support forces to the area.

Meanwhile, on early Sunday, Palestinian Resistance fighters shot at an Israeli regime's drone over the Jenin Camp.

In another development, Zionist troops on early Sunday raided the Qalandia Camp in the northern Occupied al-Quds and detained a Palestinian man after inspecting his house.

During an attack carried out on Jenin, Zionist troops also arrested several Palestinians in the area.

