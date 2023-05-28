  1. Sports
May 28, 2023, 11:45 AM

Spain Futsal Primera Division;

Palma Futsal team advances to semi-final with Iranian players

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Iranian international futsal players’ club AE Palma beat Noia Portus Apostoli FS in the quarter-final and advanced to the semi-final match in the Spain Futsal Primera Division.

Hossein Tayebi and his countryman Moslem Oladghobad are members of AE Palma Futsal in Spain.

AE Palma Futsal could emerge victorious over Noia Portus Apostoli 4-3 in the Spain Futsal Primera Division.

Tayebi showed a brilliant performance in the quarter-final match against Noia Portus Apostoli by scoring the winning goal for his team and had a key role in his team's advance to the semi-final match.

AE Palma will compete with Jaén Fútbol Sala in the semi-final match of the Spain Futsal Primera Division.

Earlier, Iranian international futsal players’ club AE Palma beat Sporting Lisbon of Portugal in the final match to win UEFA Futsal Champions League 2023.

