Tel Aviv regime to purchase third F-35 squadron from US

The Israeli war ministry and military on Sunday said the Tel Aviv regime would be procuring a third squadron of advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets from the United States.

The additional 25 aircraft would bring the Israeli Air Force’s F-35i fleet to 75 in the coming years.

In a joint statement, the war ministry and Israel army said war minister Yoav Gallant approved the recommendation proposed by army chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi; the director general of the ministry, Eyal Zamir; and chief of the IAF, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, to procure the third F-35i squadron, Times of Israel reported.

The ministry said it would issue an official letter of request (LOR) to the US military’s F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office. “This step will facilitate the approval and signing of the transaction in the coming months,” the statement said.

The deal was estimated at $3 billion, financed by US military aid to occupying Israeli regime.

MNA/PR