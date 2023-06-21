Iran reacts to developments in MKO terrorist base in Albania

The MKO elements will always pose a threat to the security of their host due to their terrorist nature, Nasser Kan'ani tweeted.

For this reason, the Iraqi government expelled them and other governments refused to accept them, he added.

Several people were injured on Tuesday as Albania's police inspected a base of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MKO) terrorist organization in Manez.

Following the clashes that broke out between the terrorist forces and the Albanian police, an MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured, according to the reports.

The reports added that 6 of the injured terrorists are in critical health condition.

"We hope that the Albanian government will make up for its mistake in hosting these terrorists," he added.

According to the statement released by the Albanian interior ministry, the Albanian police took control of the terrorists' base for an hour and inspected their offices and electronic devices.

Some unconventional electronic devices, including a number of drones, were seized by the police, according to the statement.

The MKO has conducted numerous assassinations and bombings against Iranian statesmen and civilians since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution. Its members fled Iran in 1986 to Iraq, where they enjoyed backing from former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist assaults since the Islamic Revolution, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.

MKO terrorists enjoy the freedom of activity in the US and Europe and even hold regular meetings where European and American officials make speeches.

