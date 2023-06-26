  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 26, 2023, 9:00 PM

Hamas fighters fire rocket from Jenin (+ Video)

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – The Palestinian Resistance group Hamas launched a rocket on Monday morning from the Jenin area in the West Bank towards the Israeli enemy's military site.

A group of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas resistance movement has released a video of firing a rocket from Jenin towards the Israeli regime's military site on Monday morning.

Israeli military reported no casualties, the Israeli regime's media reported, adding that the security forces launched an investigation and search of the area. The incident follows a number of Israeli regime's raids in the West Bank city of Jenin, that were met with severe clashes, according to Times of Israel.

The regime media said that a rocket launched Monday morning from the Jenin area in the West Bank towards Israeli regime military site exploded in the West Bank before reaching its target.

The rocket launched was of "Qassam-1" missile.

MNA

News Code 202489

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News