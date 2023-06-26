Hamas fighters fire rocket from Jenin (+ Video)

A group of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas resistance movement has released a video of firing a rocket from Jenin towards the Israeli regime's military site on Monday morning.

Israeli military reported no casualties, the Israeli regime's media reported, adding that the security forces launched an investigation and search of the area. The incident follows a number of Israeli regime's raids in the West Bank city of Jenin, that were met with severe clashes, according to Times of Israel.

The regime media said that a rocket launched Monday morning from the Jenin area in the West Bank towards Israeli regime military site exploded in the West Bank before reaching its target.

The rocket launched was of "Qassam-1" missile.

MNA