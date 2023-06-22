Iran has no limits to expand relations with UAE: FM

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with United Arab Emirates (UAE) foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

In the meeting, the prioritized issues between the two countries in various political, economic, commercial, consular, cultural, scientific and consular fields were discussed and exchanged views on by the two foreign ministers.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the growing trend of relations between the two countries, expressing hope that "in accordance with the decision and political will of the leaders of the two countries, we will witness an increase in bilateral and regional cooperation."

UAE Foreign Minister, for his part, emphasized the readiness of his country's foreign ministry to help advance bilateral relations and realize the good intentions of the leaders of the two countries.

It was also agreed that the two countries' joint teams will prepare the drat texts of prioritized documents in the field of economic and commercial cooperation to make them ready for signing during the meeting between the heads of the two countries.

