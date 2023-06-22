  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2023, 2:50 PM

Russia says US is strengthening its troops in Syria

Russia says US is strengthening its troops in Syria

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Russia has information that the United States is strengthening its military contingent in Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian president’s special envoy for Syria said on Thursday.

“There is such information... that the US is strengthening its military contingent in northeastern Syria, as well as in Al-Tanf, which has been illegally occupied by them for quite a long time,” Lavrentiev was cited as telling RIA news agency, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Russian official said that Syria, Turkey and Iran have agreed with the concept of the "road map" presented by Russia to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus. 

The process of normalizing relations between Turkey and Syria began on December 28, 2022, with a meeting in Moscow between the Russian, Syrian, and Turkish defense ministers, who agreed to establish a joint trilateral commission.

SKH/PR

News Code 202330

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News