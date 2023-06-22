Russia says US is strengthening its troops in Syria

“There is such information... that the US is strengthening its military contingent in northeastern Syria, as well as in Al-Tanf, which has been illegally occupied by them for quite a long time,” Lavrentiev was cited as telling RIA news agency, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Russian official said that Syria, Turkey and Iran have agreed with the concept of the "road map" presented by Russia to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus.

The process of normalizing relations between Turkey and Syria began on December 28, 2022, with a meeting in Moscow between the Russian, Syrian, and Turkish defense ministers, who agreed to establish a joint trilateral commission.

