Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 21

Kayhan:
France, Albania take measures against MKO terrorist organization
Qatari Emir says his country eyes expanding ties with Iran comprehensively
Asia:
Iran strongly defeats Germany at 2023 VNL
Abrar:
US president says Putin's nuclear threat serious
Blinken ask China to help reach peace in Ukraine
Atrak:
Albani police attack MKO terrorist base
Azarbaijan:
5500 from Venezuela seeking to purchase Iranian tractors
Canada hostile actions against Iranian nation continues
Etemad:
MKO terrorist killed during Albanian police attack on their base
Eskenas:
Raeisi: Strengthening ties between independent states to help neutralize sanctions
Afkar:
Ali Nikbakht appointed as new Iranian agriculture minister
Eghtesad-e Melli:
Emir of Qatar says Doha seeks comprehensive development of ties with Tehran
Tejarat:
Iranian president says Resistance Front is changing the balance of power
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Iranian FM holding talks in Qatar, Oman on JCPOA
Macron says Europe should avoid relying on US too much
Albanian police carry out anti-terrorism operation against MKO terrorists
Shargh:
Kharrazi: Iran considers Iraq's progress as its progress
MNA
