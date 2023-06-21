Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 21

Kayhan:

France, Albania take measures against MKO terrorist organization

Qatari Emir says his country eyes expanding ties with Iran comprehensively

Asia:

Iran strongly defeats Germany at 2023 VNL

Abrar:

US president says Putin's nuclear threat serious

Blinken ask China to help reach peace in Ukraine

Atrak:

Albani police attack MKO terrorist base

Azarbaijan:

5500 from Venezuela seeking to purchase Iranian tractors

Canada hostile actions against Iranian nation continues

Etemad:

MKO terrorist killed during Albanian police attack on their base

Eskenas:

Raeisi: Strengthening ties between independent states to help neutralize sanctions

Afkar:

Ali Nikbakht appointed as new Iranian agriculture minister

Eghtesad-e Melli:

Emir of Qatar says Doha seeks comprehensive development of ties with Tehran

Tejarat:

Iranian president says Resistance Front is changing the balance of power

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Iranian FM holding talks in Qatar, Oman on JCPOA

Macron says Europe should avoid relying on US too much

Albanian police carry out anti-terrorism operation against MKO terrorists

Shargh:

Kharrazi: Iran considers Iraq's progress as its progress

MNA