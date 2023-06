TEHRAN, Jun 30 (MNA) – A group of the families of MKO members who are trapped in the terrorist group in Albania gathered in front of the Turkish Embassy in Tehran.

The Turkish embassy is the interests section of Albania in Iran after Tirana, which is sheltering the MKO terrorist group, severed diplomatic ties with Iran over an alleged cyberattack by Iran last year.

The Albanian police recently raided the major MKO camp in the suburb of Tirana.

MNA