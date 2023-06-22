Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 22

Kayhan:

Leader: Recent developments in Jenin signal a bright future and full victory.

70 anti-Zionist operations in West Bank within 24 hours.

Etela'at:

The hand-to-hand battle between the Palestinian youth and the Zionists bombarded the West Bank.

Abrar:

US Congress seeks to impeach Biden

Asia:

The main factor of five decades of inflation in Iran

Saudi Arabia with 7 billion dollars seeks to host Expo 2023

Jam-e Jam:

Leader: Israeli regime to be brought to its knees in West Bank.

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Consultation with Qatar and Oman with the aim of reviving the JCPOA

Iran:

The first step for 20,000 megawatts of nuclear power.

Donyaye Eghtesad:

Markets smile at diplomacy

Iran's three-party negotiations with the West.

Etemad:

The influx of immigrants from small towns to metropolitans.

Sharq:

The world is getting tighter for asylum seekers.

Eskenas:

Salami: Today, no one can prevent the import and export of Iran.

SKH