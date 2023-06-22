Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 22

Kayhan:
Leader: Recent developments in Jenin signal a bright future and full victory.
70 anti-Zionist operations in West Bank within 24 hours.
Etela'at:
The hand-to-hand battle between the Palestinian youth and the Zionists bombarded the West Bank.
Abrar:
US Congress seeks to impeach Biden
Asia:
The main factor of five decades of inflation in Iran
Saudi Arabia with 7 billion dollars seeks to host Expo 2023
Jam-e Jam:
Leader: Israeli regime to be brought to its knees in West Bank.
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Consultation with Qatar and Oman with the aim of reviving the JCPOA
Iran:
The first step for 20,000 megawatts of nuclear power.
Donyaye Eghtesad:
Markets smile at diplomacy
Iran's three-party negotiations with the West.
Etemad:
The influx of immigrants from small towns to metropolitans.
Sharq:
The world is getting tighter for asylum seekers.
Eskenas:
Salami: Today, no one can prevent the import and export of Iran.
