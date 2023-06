Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 24

Kayhan:

Massive explosion hits military center in Tel Aviv

Iran’s crude output increase by 350k barrels despite sanctions

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Leader urges understanding, cooperation between intelligence bodies

Western media says Iran, EU become closer to revival of JCPOA

Arman-e Emrooz:

EU's Mora says JCPOA best possible plan

Abrar:

IRGC warns ships passing Hormuz Strait

UN warns Afghanistan over limitation of women rights

Azarbaijan:

Iranian nation neutralized all pressures

Eskenas:

Leader calls for cooperation between intelligence ministry, IRGC's intelligence organization

Tehran, Abu Dhabi begin new chapter in cooperation

Afkar:

Restoration of Tehran-Riyadh ties to benefit Islamic World

MP