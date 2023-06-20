Iran's Bagheri, EU's Mora reportedly meet in Qatar

Stephanie Liechtenstein, an Austrian journalist has claimed on Tuesday in a post on his Twitter page that Ali Bagheri Kani and Enrique Mora met tonight in Doha (Qatar) and this meeting will be repeated tomorrow.

The Austrian journalist claimed that based on his findings, Bagheri and Mora's talks are focused on Iran's nuclear case, dual nationals prisoners and Tehran's alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war.

He also said that he had been told that this meeting is another attempt to help reduce tensions.

Liechtenstein further said Bagheri and Mora kept good relations during the Vienna talks and have kept communication channels open, including personal meetings since the talks were stalled last September.

According to him, Mora is also conducting bilateral consultations with senior Qatari officials on other issues.

The official authorities of Iran and the European Union have not confirmed the meeting between Bagheri and Mora in Doha so far.

