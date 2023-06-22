  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2023, 10:30 AM

Iran deputy FM:

Peace, stability hinge on progress of regional countries

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – The Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said that lasting peace and stability are dependent on development and progress in the countries of the region.

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks in the meeting with Qatar's Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi on Wednesday. 

Bagheri Kani highlighted the will of the two countries to consolidate regional stability, adding that, "Regional stability depends on everyone's resolve to create the necessary infrastructure for development in all the countries of the region."

"A peace that does not result in development and progress would be temporary, unstable and mortal", he added. 

Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, for his part, referred to the progressing relations between the two countries and said, "Iran and Qatar are always partners in the peace and stability of the region."

