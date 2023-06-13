Iran deputy FM visits UAE to discuss regional issues, ties

"In line with Iran's policy of continuing political consultations with the neighbors, I traveled to the United Arab Emirates to discuss the promotion of bilateral cooperation and review regional issues with the Emirati officials," wrote Ali Bagheri Kani in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Two weeks ago, the advisor to the Emirati minister paid a visit to Iran, and we had detailed discussions with each other," the senior diplomat said.

Earlier on June 2, the Iranian foreign minister held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of the BRICS Meeting.

In this meeting, the UAE minister emphasized the expansion of trade and economic relations with Iran and said, "We are ready for mutual cooperation to further expand bilateral relations."

The Iranian minister, for his part, expressed his happiness with the new positive atmosphere in the relations between the countries of the region and called the trend in the interest of all the neighbors.

