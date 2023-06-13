  1. Politics
Iran deputy FM holds meeting with E3 counterparts in UAE

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs held separate meetings with his British, French and German counterparts in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.

Ali Bagheri Kani made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday, writing, "Following diplomatic consultations with regional and extra-regional sides, we met with our German, French and English counterparts in Abu Dhabi and discussed a range of issues and mutual concerns."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iranian diplomat in another tweet announced that in line with Iran's policy of continuing political consultations with the neighbors, he traveled to the United Arab Emirates to discuss the promotion of bilateral cooperation and review regional issues with the Emirati officials.

