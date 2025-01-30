10 army brigades ensure Iran's border security: commander

Kioumars Heydari, the Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces has said that The Islamic Republic Army has been by the side of the people in all areas in all the years since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution.

“With the preparedness and power we have, if our enemies make a mistake, we will put an end to them and deal a fatal blow to those who covet our beloved homeland”, General Heydari said.

According to General Kioumars Heydari, 10 Iranian Army Ground Force Brigades are in charge of ensuring the country’s border security.

"Our enemies have been under the illusion of their authority in recent months, but today, with the exercises being conducted by the army and the IRGC, this illusion is being shattered," added the commander.

Most recently, the IRGC and Army forces conducted drills across the country, particularly in the provinces of Kermanshah in the west and Isfahan in central Iran as part of the annual Great Prophet Drills.

