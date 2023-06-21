Talks in Doha with EU's Mora serious, constructive

  1. Politics
Iran negotiator:

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The lead Iranian negotiator said Wednesday that he held serious and constructive talks with EU deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora in the Qatari capital.

The Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said he held "serious" and "constructive" talks with EU deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora in Doha on Wednesday.

"Had a serious and constructive meeting with @enriquemora_ in Doha. We exchanged views and discussed a range of issues including negotiations on sanctions lifting," he wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

According to Bagheri Kani, the talks were on a range of issues including the negotiations on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions that were paused last September due to excessive demands made by the Western powers against Iran.

The senior EU diplomat, who coordinated the Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions between Iran and the world powers also said he held intense talks with Bagheri Kanii.

"Intense talks yesterday and today with Vice Minister ⁦@Bagheri_Kani ⁩ in Doha on a range of difficult bilateral, regional and international issues, including the way forward on the JCPOA. Good exchange on the Gulf (EU strategy, new ⁦@EUSR_Gulf⁩, Irán/KSA agreement)."

