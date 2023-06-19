5 Syrian soldiers killed in roadside bomb

The incident happened following the detonation of a roadside bomb in the path of a Syrian army vehicle near Ayyash district, about fifteen kilometers northwest of Dayr al-Zawr.

According to Sputnik, the bomb was planted by terrorists on a side road.

The injury of the officer was described as deep and the rescue forces took him to hospital.

The roads leading to the location of explosion were blocked and an investigation into the terrorist attack was launched.

The Ayyash district witnessed multiple clashes between the Syrian army and terrorist groups, who took control of the area in 2011.

In 2017, the Syrian army succeeded in liberating the area from ISIL terrorist elements.

