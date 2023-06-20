Turkish troops withdrawal only way to restore relations

Sosan made the remarks at the quadrilateral meeting of deputy foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, Turkey and Syria in Astana Kazakhstan.

This Syrian diplomat considered the remarks from the Turkish authorities regarding their alleged respect for the sovereignty of Syria and the integrity of its lands to be in contradiction with the continued occupation of Syrian territory by country, as well as in conflict with international laws and the most basic principles of relations between countries, Sputnik Arabic reported.

The withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian lands based on a clear timetable will lay the ground for the implementation of other related issues such as the return of refugees, the fight against all forms of terrorism and the restoration of relations between the two countries, he added

Also, on the sidelines of the Astana meeting, the Syrian delegation headed by Ayman Sosan held talks with the Russian delegation headed by Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia. In that meeting, Sosan emphasized Syria's position regarding Turkey's withdrawal from the country's territory and announced that fighting terrorism is not a matter of choice.

Referring to the border situation between Turkey and Syria, the deputy foreign minister of Syria continued, Turkey and Syria are jointly responsible for ensuring the security of the shared border between the two countries.

Bogdanov, for his part, said that "the meeting of the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey is an important event that should take place based on the principles of mutual respect for territorial integrity and internal sovereignty of Syria and Turkey."

Bogdanov further dismissed to the illegal presence of the US in the oil-rich areas in northeastern Syria and its support for terrorist and separatist groups as unacceptable.

