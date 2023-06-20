Several killed, injured in fresh Turkey drone attack on Syria

Turkey targeted a region in Al Hasakah in the northeast of Syria, according to the reports.

Three people were killed and one other was injured following the drone attack.

Meanwhile, sources affiliated with the opposition reported that a vehicle belonging to the US-backed SDF forces was targeted in northern Al Hasakah.

Syrian sources reported that Turkey has attacked the US-affiliated SDF forces in the north and northeast of Syria 25 times since the beginning of 2023.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Baghdad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

MP/MNA