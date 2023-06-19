Qatar, UAE announce restoration of diplomatic ties

The two countries have agreed to restore diplomatic representation between them as their respective embassies reopened to resume work from June 19, according to the Qatari Foreign Ministry on Monday, Reuters reported.

The UAE government has confirmed the reopening of its embassy in Doha, while Qatar's embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai will also resume work today.

The announcement on the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website said that based on the Al-Ula Agreement, and the keenness of both countries to strengthen relations, the embassies would reopen on June 19.

MP/PR