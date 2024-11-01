Gen. Ghaani pens letter to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem

In his letter, Ghaani emphasized Iran's unwavering support, stating, "The Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) will remain alongside Hezbollah until the malignant Zionist tree is uprooted and Palestine, along with holy al-Quds, is liberated."

He also honored the memory of Resistance martyrs including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and all the leaders, officials, and martyred combatants within Hezbollah. He prayed that the resistance path would continue with strength and resolve under Sheikh Qassem's leadership.

Hezbollah's Shura Council, the group's central decision-making body, appointed Sheikh Qassem as the group’s secretary-general.

The 60-year-old cleric is a veteran figure in Hezbollah, having served as deputy secretary general of the Lebanese Resistance group since 1991.

Sheikh Qassem has long been one of the leading spokesmen for Hezbollah, conducting many interviews with foreign media.

