Nokhodi, who had defeated American legendary wrestler Jordan Burroughs in the quarterfinals, defeated Kota Takahashi of Japan 10-0 in the 79kg bronze medal match.

The gold medal went to Avtandil Kentchadze of Georgia, who defeated Magomed Magomaev (AIN) in the final.

The 2024 World Wrestling Championships was held in Tirana, Albania, on October 30-31.

MNA/TSN