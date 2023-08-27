Jafari, Seifi win silvers at world para powerlifting c'ships

Jafari Arangeh claimed a silver by lifting 202kg in the -65kg weight category.

Seifi also won a silver in the Total category with a total of 544kg. Chinese powerlifter Yi Zou snatched the gold with 633kg and the bronze medal went to Kyrgyzstan’s Esen Kaliev with 466kg.

Ahmad Aminzadeh and Mahdi Sayadi are two other Iranian powerlifters who have claimed gold and silver medals respectively in the +107kg weight class in the same competitions.

Aliakbar Gharibshahi and Saman Razi had also won a gold and bronze medal respectively in the -107kg class.

Around 500 elite powerlifters (including 56 juniors) from 80 countries vie for top honors at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.

