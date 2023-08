Aminzadeh finished in first place with 255kg and another Iranian powerlifter Mehdi Sayyadi stood in second place with 246kg in the men's +107kg weight category.

Earlier, Ali Akbar Gharibshahi and Saman Razi won the gold and bronze medals respectively in the men's -107 kg category.

The 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from 22 to 30 August.

