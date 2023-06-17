Iran powerlifter sets new Asian record at world c'ships

Tahmasebi broke the Asian total record in the 93 kg category at the World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships 2023 in Malta, with a total of 825 kg.

Tahmasebi won the second title in group B by lifting 290 kg in the squat, 205 kg in the bench press, and 330 kg in the deadlift.

The Open Classic World Championship started on June 11 and will be wrapped up on June 18 in Valletta.

There are world record holders and the best from the powerlifting world confirmed for the 2023 edition, across the 16 men's and women's weight classes.

At the 2023 World Championships in Malta, 221 male lifters are competing in eight men's categories, while 180 female competitors are also spreading out across eight women's classes. The men’s competition ranges from 59kg to +120kg while women line up from -47kg to over 84kg.

