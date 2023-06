Morad Idi won a silver medal in the master category and in the weight of 83 kg. This athlete also won the gold medal in the Bench Press competition.

Also, Seyyed Hadi Mousavi won the silver medal in the Bench Press and in the adult category.

Earlier on June 18, Mehdi Mafi Gholami from Iran gained a silver medal on the last date of the world competitions on the final day of the 2023 World Powerlifting Championship in Malta.

RHM/IRN85153080