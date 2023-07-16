Strengthening Iran-Bolivia ties necessary, defense min. says

Brigadier General Amir Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani made the remarks in a meeting with his Bolivian counterpart Edmundo Novillo Aguilar, who is on a visit to Tehran at the head of a delegation on Sunday morning.

During the meeting, Ashtiani congratulated the Bolivian counterpart on Bolivia's Independence Day, which was achieved after 16 years of struggle for independence.

"Latin America, especially the revolutionary and independent countries in the region, holds a special significance in the foreign and defense policies of Iran," he said.

"Iran's relations with friendly and like-minded countries in Latin America, including Bolivia, are an example of relations between independent countries", he added.

Stating that Iran supports anyone who stands against tyranny, the Iranian minister added "We must stand firm against this hegemonic policy by strengthening our wills and increasing our cooperation."

Referring to the two decades of bilateral diplomatic relations, and political, educational, and defense cooperation, Ashtiani said that these could further develop.

Pointing to the failure of unilateral policies, the Iranian minister continued, "The world is transitioning to a new international system in which a group of independent countries is collaborating with each other to increase their participation in regional and global arenas."

Referring to the common enemies of the two countries, Ashtiani stated that the goal of these enemies is to weaken and overthrow independent governments.

"In this regard, rationality dictates that we remain vigilant and united in the face of threats" he further said.

Ashtiani expressed readiness to provide for the defense and advanced technology needs to counter threats.

"We believe that strengthening the bilateral defense relations will increase the deterrence power of the Bolivian government," he pointed out.

Edmundo Novillo Aguilar, for his part, stated that nations that strive for their freedom must unite in various ways and forms.

According to the Bolivian minister, this meeting will provide an opportunity to deepen relations for common goals between the two countries.

Stating that the Islamic Revolution is a model for Bolivia to achieve the freedom of nations, he added that despite various sanctions, Iran has succeeded in achieving significant successes in the fields of science and technology, security, and defense.

