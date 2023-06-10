  1. Politics
Jun 10, 2023, 6:14 PM

Min. reports of considerable increase in military production

TEHRAN, Jun 10 (MNA) – The Iranian defense minister said that Iran recorded a treble increase in exports, a double increase in the production of non-military goods and services, and an %81 increase in military production last year.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani made the remarks at a meeting with the senior managers of the defense ministry on Saturday. 

The Iranian minister stated that the main objective of the defense ministry is to develop interactions and support of the armed forces.

Stating that the ministry is pursuing several goals in order to enhance the military mihgt, Ashtiani talked about the goals of the defense ministry as "increasing the production of military and non-military goods and services, enhancing missile, drone, defense, electromagnetic warfare and defense diplomacy capabilities, with an emphasis on capacity building in exports."

The minister said that last year in the Iranian calendar (March 21, 2022-2023), Iran recorded a triple increase in exports, a double increase in the production of non-military goods and services, and an %81 increase in military production.

