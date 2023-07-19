Iran reacts to US decision to send carrier to Persian Gulf

"America pursues its own agenda and the Islamic Republic basically has reached a high level of power that no one can threaten it by any means," Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani told reporters on Wednesday in response to a question about yesterday's media reports on Washington's decision to dispatch an aircraft carrier with a new fleet of F-16 warplanes to the Strait of Hormuz.

Referring to his Bolivian counterpart Edmundo Novillo Aguilar's trip to Tehran, Gen. Ashtiani said that the Latin American countries are of particular importance for Iran because they are the resistance axis and independent countries that are fighting with US domination and unilateralism.

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Latin American states in various fields, he said, adding that the countries in that region have a great desire to expand ties with Iran.

Iran's honesty and power in the international arena and its presence in various regions and its role as a regional power indicate that other countries are willing to communicate with Iran, he noted.

Regarding Iran's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) exports, he underlined that undoubtedly Iran is a drone power in the world and various countries are interested in using Iran-made UAVs to improve their defense capabilities.

