  1. Iran
Jun 27, 2023, 5:20 PM

Iran Army Navy 90th flotilla returns home after 84 days

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – The Iranian Navy's 90th flotilla of warships arrived home on Wednesday after sailing in international waters for 84 days to ensure the security of Iranian and foreign merchant ships.

A number of naval officials including the Army Navy Commander for Coordinating Affairs Admiral Babak Balouch were participating in a ceremony on Wednesday in Bandar Abbas to welcome the return of the Navy's 90th flotilla of warships.

"In order to ensure maritime security and maintain and protect the commercial fleet, the Army Navy conducts constant maritime operations," Admiral Balouch said in his address to the ceremony.

"The 90th Fleet has taken measures to ensure the security of all communication lines by sailing in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea while escorting and supporting Iranian and foreign commercial vessels that are present in those regions," he added.

The army naval official further said that the foreign sanctions cannot prevent Iran from sailing its merchant ships in international waters.

Kamal Iranidoost

