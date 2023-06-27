Iran Army Navy 90th flotilla returns home after 84 days

A number of naval officials including the Army Navy Commander for Coordinating Affairs Admiral Babak Balouch were participating in a ceremony on Wednesday in Bandar Abbas to welcome the return of the Navy's 90th flotilla of warships.

"In order to ensure maritime security and maintain and protect the commercial fleet, the Army Navy conducts constant maritime operations," Admiral Balouch said in his address to the ceremony.

"The 90th Fleet has taken measures to ensure the security of all communication lines by sailing in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea while escorting and supporting Iranian and foreign commercial vessels that are present in those regions," he added.

The army naval official further said that the foreign sanctions cannot prevent Iran from sailing its merchant ships in international waters.

