Iran, Uzbekistan ink 10 cooperation documents

The preferential trade agreement and cooperation in the fields of transportation and transit, pharmaceutics, standards and insurance, joint free zones, technology and innovation, and agriculture, were signed between Iran and Uzbekistan.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the two presidents also signed a joint statement.

Raeisi officially welcomes Uzbek president

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi officially welcomed his Uzbek counterpart at the Saadabad complex in Tehran.

The presidents of Iran and Uzbekistan also held a private meeting with each other and then, they participated in the signing ceremony of cooperation documents between the officials of the two countries.

Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev arrives in Iran

Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday morning.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas Aliabadi at Mehrabad Airport.

