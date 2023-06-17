Iran-Uzbekistan PTA to be finalized soon: min.

Abbas Ali-Abadi made the remarks at a meeting of Iran and Uzbekistan's Joint Economic Cooperation Commission on Saturday.

Stating that issues related to Iran-Uzbekistan trade development documents had been previously stalled, the Iranian minister said "Fortunately with our cooperation as well as the Uzbeks, the documents are almost ready and we hope they will be signed tomorrow in the presence of the presidents of the two countries."

Referring to cooperation in the field of electricity and energy, Ali-Abadi added, "There are great potentials for cooperation in this field, and we hope that these potentials will become operational."

The Iranian minister also stressed providing logistics as well as customs cooperation infrastructures so that the two countries can have more suitable business relations with each other.

"In order to reach the desired trade balance, measures have been taken and our emphasis is on providing infrastructure, including logistics infrastructure. In the financial field, facilitating conditions and specific rules should be provided, especially in terms of infrastructure, for businessmen and merchants."

