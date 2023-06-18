Iran opens House of Innovation and Technology in Uzbekistan

The "Iran's House of Innovation and Technology in Tashkent" was opened virtually in an online meeting in the presence of Iran's Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy Rohollah Dehghani and the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ibrahim Yulchiyevich Abdurakhmonov.

In the meeting, Dehghani said that the cultural and historical similarities between the two countries pave the way for the development of knowledge-based economic cooperation.

Dehghani stated that the establishment of Iran's Technology and Innovation House in Uzbekistan will lay the ground for cooperation between the two sides based on new issues.

"In addition to following up on previous agreements, we are ready to work on new issues and topics for cooperation. These cooperations will be based on the development of the knowledge-based economy," he said.

Iranian knowledge-based companies are ready to cooperate with Uzbekistan and use the capacities of Uzbek companies, the Iranian vice president further said, stressing the need for harmonizing the standards to increase cooperation between the sides.

