Iran, Uzbekistan signed comprehensive transport, transit MoU

The provisions of the MoU included strengthening transport and transit cooperation in international transport corridors, improving transit routes, developing road and rail transport, facilitating the connection of Iran to the Central Asian countries through the territory of Uzbekistan, removing all official duties for the road fleet in the territory of each country and facilitating all transport processes between the two countries.

The two sides emphasized harmonizing international transport processes.

Moreover, Iran and Uzbekistan decided to improve supply chain management in transport and target freight transit between the two countries up to 5 million tons per year. To this end, it was decided to prepare an action plan within three months.

Development of transit routes between Iran and Uzbekistan, especially through multimodal transport and commercialization of the southern branch of the East-West Corridor from the southern ports of Iran to Central Asia were among other provisions of this MoU.

In the meeting, Uzbekistan Railways was urged to make necessary efforts to increase its rail freight through Iran territory to third countries.

In order to activate the rail corridor from/to China, from/to Turkey and Europe, it was decided that the parties should hold meetings with the railways of involved countries to determine the competitive tariff along the entire route and to decide on how to supply wagons and take the necessary measures.

Additionally, the two parties expressed their willingness to increase the number of regular flights and to hold specialized aviation training courses and cooperation in commercial aviation through the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran.

Iran announced its readiness to provide incentives related to maritime and port services for freight transit from Uzbekistan through the southern ports of Iran.

Previously in March, transport ministers of Iran and Uzbekistan met to discuss the implementation of comprehensive transport cooperation. In that meeting, Bazrpash informed of preparing a draft of the comprehensive plan for the development of transport cooperation between the two countries in all modes of transport and also implementation of the Ashgabat Agreement.

