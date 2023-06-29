  1. Politics
Jun 29, 2023, 3:15 PM

Burkina Faso PM calls for expanding relation with Iran

TEHRAN, Jun 29 (MNA) – In a meeting with Iran's envoy to Ouagadougou, the Burkinabe Prime Minister Apollinaire Joachim Kyélem de Tambèla called for expanding relations with Tehran.

Considering Iran as a country with great economic capacities to become a business partner for Burkina Faso, Kyélem de Tambèla called for boosting the relations between the two countries.

The Iranian envoy Mojtaba Faghihi, for his part, said that Iran sees a bright future in Tehran-Ouagadougou bilateral ties.

He added that Iran's scientific achievements and access to modern advanced technologies can serve to expand relations with African countries, including Burkina Faso.

Earlier this month, Acting Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mehdi Zeyghami and the deputy foreign minister of Burkina Faso Issa Borro held a meeting and called for enhancing trade relations between the two countries.

