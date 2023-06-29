Burkina Faso PM calls for expanding relation with Iran

Considering Iran as a country with great economic capacities to become a business partner for Burkina Faso, Kyélem de Tambèla called for boosting the relations between the two countries.

The Iranian envoy Mojtaba Faghihi, for his part, said that Iran sees a bright future in Tehran-Ouagadougou bilateral ties.

He added that Iran's scientific achievements and access to modern advanced technologies can serve to expand relations with African countries, including Burkina Faso.

Earlier this month, Acting Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mehdi Zeyghami and the deputy foreign minister of Burkina Faso Issa Borro held a meeting and called for enhancing trade relations between the two countries.

