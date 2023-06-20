Iran, Burkina Faso urges bolstering economic ties

Emphasizing exchanging trade delegations and participating of the two sides at the exhibitions of the two states, Zeyghami expressed Iran’s readiness to provide technical engineering services and nanotechnology-related technologies to Burkina Faso.

He suggested the two countries hold a business opportunities conference to expand trade ties.

Issa Borro, for his part, welcomed the exchange of business delegations, calling the idea of holding a business opportunities conference as a great step in getting businesspersons to know each other.

He expressed his country’s readiness to issue visas for Iranian businesspersons for traveling Burkina Faso.

