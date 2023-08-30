Burkina Faso FM to visit Tehran in near future

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Ouagadougou Majid Faghihi on Tuesday.

Rouamba and Faghihi discussed the bilateral relations between Iran and Burkina Faso, the joint economic commission between the two countries, as well as the recent developments in West Africa.

The Iranian envoy, during the meeting, expressed the readiness of the Iranian foreign ministry to expand economic, scientific, and cultural relations with Burkina Faso.

The top Burkinabe diplomat, for her part, said that Ouagadougou is ready to develop ties with Tehran in all fields.

In late June, the deputy foreign minister of Burkina Faso Issa Borro paid a visit to Tehran and held meetings with several Iranian officials.

