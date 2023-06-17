Iranian, Saudi FMs meet in Tehran

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Tehran on Saturday to hold talks with Iranian officials over the relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

The Saudi foreign minister was welcomed by his Iranian counterpart at the venue of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following the welcoming ceremony, bin Farhan and Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting at the Iranian foreign ministry.

Bin Farhan is visiting Iran, at the invitation of Amir-Abdollahian, for the first time since Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement to restore their bilateral relations after several years

The top Saudi diplomat and his delegation are visiting Tehran to hold a series of talks with Iranian officials.

Sources had reported earlier that the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Tehran will reopen during the ministerial visit to Iran.

Some Arab news sources have announced that the Saudi foreign minister is carrying a message from King Salman bin Abdulaziz for President Ebrahim Raeisi, saying the message is about the development of relations between the two countries.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia held a meeting in South Africa in early June to weigh plans for the full restoration of relations and broaden regional and economic cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions after seven years of estrangement.

Iran re-opened its embassy in Saudi Arabia in early June after seven years of closure, nearly three months after the two countries agreed to restore bilateral ties.

