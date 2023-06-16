Saudi FM to convey King Salman message to pres. Raeisi

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan will travel to Tehran tomorrow (Saturday) to meet and hold talks with Iranian officials. This is the first visit of a high-ranking Saudi official to Iran after the Tehran-Riyadh agreement in March to resume their diplomatic relations.

Some Arab news sources have announced that the Saudi foreign minister is carrying a message from King Salman bin Abdulaziz for President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, saying the message is about the development of relations between the two countries.

Also, during this trip, Bin Farhan will meet with the Iranian President and other Iranian officials and discuss the development of relations between the two countries.

Ali Bahadori Jahromi, President Raeisi government spokesman, also confirmed Faisal bin Farhan's due visit to Tehran, saying, "He will take measures to open the embassy."

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Riyadh, the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Jeddah and the Permanent Representative of Iran to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have been already re-opened earlier this month.

An informed source has told Mehr that the Saudis have booked a hotel floor in Tehran for a long time where the Saudi diplomats who came to Tehran earlier this year have settled on this hotel floor and started their activities.

