Iran, Cuba ink 6 cooperation documents

The signing ceremony of bilateral cooperation documents between Iran and Cuba was held in the presence of the presidents of the two countries, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The high-ranking officials of the two countries signed 6 cooperation documents and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the areas of judicial jurisdiction, comprehensive political cooperation, customs relations, and cooperation in the field of information technology.

The Iranian president and his entourage arrived in Havana on Wednesday night, after visiting Venezuela and Nicaragua.

In a post on his Twitter account on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described Iran and Cuba as pioneers of development of regional convergence.

SKH/President.ir