FM terms Iran-Nicaragua talks useful, constructive

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is accompanying President Raeisi on his tour of Latin America, met with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views about the latest developments in bilateral relations and international issues.

Appreciating the government of Nicaragua for hosting the high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Amir-Abdollahian described the talks between Iranian and Nicaraguan authorities as useful and constructive in order to expand and strengthen cooperation.

The top Nicaraguan diplomat also expressed his country's readiness and desire to increase the level of contact with Iran and to strengthen and diversify cooperation, especially in the economic fields.

