Iran, Cuba among pioneers of regional convergence

The remarks came as President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in the Cuban capital of Havana on the last leg of his tour of Latin America to discuss the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Raiesi arrived in Havana late on Wednesday local time after visiting Venezuela and Nicaragua. He was welcomed by Cuban authorities upon his arrival at Cuba’s international airport.

The Iranian president is scheduled to hold talks with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel later in the day.

According to Amir-Abdollahian, cooperation between the two countries focuses on the fields of biotechnology, medicine, and nuclear energy.

“Iran and Cuba are among the pioneers in the development of regional convergence that can provide the opportunity for each other’s presence in coalitions formed on both sides of the globe,” he wrote in a tweet.

Raeisi left Tehran on a tour of three Latin American countries on Monday, saying they share Iran’s views on opposing hegemony and unilateralism.

A high-ranking delegation comprised of ministers of foreign affairs, oil, defense, and health accompanied Raeisi on the five-day tour, which aimed to expand Tehran’s relations with those countries.

Raeisi also met with Iranian businesspeople and economic actors in Venezuela and Cuba.

This is Raeisi’s 13th foreign trip during almost two years that have passed since he was elected Iran’s president.

Iran has close ties with many Latin American states in different domains and seeks to further deepen its relations with those nations.

MNA/PressTV