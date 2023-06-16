  1. Politics
Raeisi stresses unity in dealing with Global Arrogance

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian president emphasized the necessity of unity and like-mindedness of as many countries as possible to deal with the Global Arrogance.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in the meeting with Raul Castro, the former president of Cuba, on Thursday.

The Iranian president said, "Today, the political relations between Iran and Cuba are at the highest level."

Referring to the progress and achievements of the Cuban Revolution, especially in the field of health, Raeisi called for the development of relations in the fields, including economic, technical, biotechnology, Medicine, pharmaceuticals and vaccine production. 

The Iranian president praised the patience, persistence and freedom-seeking spirit of the Cuban government and people against the unjust and unilateral US sanctions against the country.

He also emphasized the necessity of unity and like-mindedness of as many countries as possible to deal with the global arrogance, especially in the wake of the recent developments in the international stage and the transition from the current system to ta multilateral one.

During this meeting, Raul Castro, for his part, praised the revolutionary struggles of the Iranian nation and their 44 years of standing against imperialism, and said, "Today, the era of unilateralism is over and we are transitioning to multilateralism".

